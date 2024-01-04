Hassan Nasrallah, head of the Lebanese resistance organization Hezbollah, has announced that he will take revenge for the killing of the Hamas leader, saying that Israel will be punished for the killing of Saleh al-Aroori.

In his speech on the fourth anniversary of General Soleimani’s martyrdom, he said that if Israel starts a war against Lebanon, the scope of our limited war will end, our fight will have no limits and no principles.

Israeli drone attack in Lebanon, senior leader of Hamas, Saleh al-Aruri, martyred

He said that the illusion of Israel’s power has been broken by the Gaza war and the existence of Israel has become a threat.

Hassan Nasrallah also condemned the explosions in the cemetery on the fourth anniversary of the martyrdom of General Soleimani in Iran.

On the other hand, regarding the situation in Gaza and the negotiations regarding the cease-fire with Israel, Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh says that the establishment of a Palestinian government in Gaza and the West Bank can be discussed, but the release of the hostages will take place only after a complete cease-fire.