The senior leader of Hamas says that if Israel accepts our conditions, the temporary war can be stopped in the next 48 hours.

In a conversation with the foreign news agency AFP, the senior leader of Hamas said that a ceasefire in Gaza could happen in the next 24 to 48 hours, but it is necessary for Israel to accept some conditions in the negotiations.

He said that if Israel agrees to the demands of Hamas, which include the return of displaced Palestinians to northern Gaza and an increase in humanitarian aid, then a ceasefire agreement could be paved in the next 24 to 48 hours.

According to media reports, Egypt, Qatar and the United States have held talks in recent weeks to mediate a Gaza ceasefire aimed at ending the nearly five-month-old war and distributing humanitarian aid.

It has been mentioned in the reports that these three countries mediating for the Gaza ceasefire are making efforts for a ceasefire before Ramadan, but no progress has been made in this regard so far.