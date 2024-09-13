Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that if inflation continues to decrease in the same way, the burden of the salaried class will be reduced, all sectors should pay taxes, it is not right to impose taxes on one sector, businessmen will have to add more share to the tax net.

In a meeting with young parliamentarians belonging to the Muslim League (N), he said that the IMF meeting will be held on September 25 in Washington, in which the issue of Pakistan’s debt will be discussed. is correcting, the rate of inflation has come down rapidly, the remittances of overseas Pakistanis are increasing, exports have increased, exports have improved, these are the indicators that prove the economic improvement.

He said that it is a difficult path which is full of thorns and one has to work day and night to reach the destination. By doing we will be able to develop, the role of the young generation is key. If inflation continues to decrease, the burden of the salaried class will be reduced, said the Prime Minister

He said that many difficulties were faced to achieve the goals of the IMF, especially the tax burden on the salaried class had to be increased. It is not right to impose tax on any one sector, traders have to contribute more to the tax net The Prime Minister said that there is a gap in the tax net that we have expanded. Pakistan’s business community is hard-working, five million businessmen contribute to the economy, but they still have a lot to do in terms of paying taxes. All sectors should pay taxes. If the burden of tax continues to be imposed on a single sector, that sector cannot develop and the society will not be prosperous.

He said that in the same way, there is the agricultural sector, which has big giants whose business is going well, they have been brought into the tax net, they will pay tax from next year, to end the tax evasion by the elite day and night. Efforts are being made without achieving all these goals, there will be no relief from IMF debt.

If Saudi Arabia, UAE and China did not play their role, the IMF program would not exist. He said that if the friendly countries Saudi Arabia, UAE, and China did not play their role in the IMF program, it would not have been possible to get the IMF program. And the Deputy Prime Minister has a lot of role in this matter. He said that how long will we continue to ask for loans, those who left the path of loans, they started touching the heights of the sky, may God make this program last.