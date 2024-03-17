Former US President Donald Trump has warned that if he is not elected president, there will be bloodshed.

According to foreign media reports, in a speech at a rally in the state of Ohio, Donald Trump described the date of the presidential election on November 5 as historic and his election campaign as an important turning point for the United States.

Former President Trump made the bloodshed statement amid comments about threats to the U.S. auto industry.

Trump, while criticizing the Chinese plan to make cars in Mexico and sell them to Americans, said that if I am elected, I will impose a 100 percent tax on every single car, and then China will not be able to sell these cars to America. And if I am not elected, it will be bloodshed for all.

The former US president said that it would be a bloodbath for the entire country, but China would not be able to sell these vehicles.

It should be noted that former US President Donald Trump also challenged the current US President Joe Biden to debate on TV.

Earlier, 77-year-old Donald Trump repeatedly claimed that 81-year-old Joe Biden is too old and pathetic to debate with him, while in response, Joe Biden called Donald Trump old.

It should also be remembered that during the 2020 presidential election, Donald Trump and Joe Biden faced each other twice for debates.