Quetta Gladiators vice-captain Saud Shakeel says that he does not want to be the captain, but if there is an opportunity, he will definitely accept it.

, Quetta Gladiators Vice Captain Saud Shakeel said that Quetta Gladiators have had a good start, Quetta Gladiators called the opener 2 days before the start of PSL, they have got a new role of opening, individual performance. It was good, played first class at number 3, and played for Pakistan at number 5, earlier I thought a lot that I have to play at number 3, now I play as a challenge whenever I get an opportunity.

He said that he likes to hit shots on the ground but has changed his game according to T20, there is not so much difference between the pitches in Pakistan and India. .

Speaking about captaincy, Saud Shakeel said that being a captain is a matter of pride. Handling the pressure is on the player himself.

He further said that I have always enjoyed captaincy, when I became the captain of U-19, I kept the atmosphere of the dressing room good, and captained well.