By Staff Reporter

ISLAMABAD: Chief Editor of Pakistan Group of Newspapers and Chairman of Roze News TV, SK Niazi, talked in the program “Sachi Baat”. He stated that politicians have to sit together to solve the country’s problems. If there is no agreement with the IMF, that is the truth of the matter. If all the terms of the IMF have been accepted, why is there no agreement? Political parties are not taking the country’s situation seriously; political parties should formulate the Charter of Economy and Democracy.

Lawyer Faisal Chaudhary participated in the program “Sachi Baat” via audio beeper. He stated that according to the constitution, elections should be held in 90 days. In the 2018 election, all the parties had made an amendment, it is important to implement the constitution, Imran Khan’s popularity has not decreased by the roundup, and it has increased. Faisal Choudhary says the PDM government is being discredited by the roundup. Fundamental rights are being violated, and Imran Khan said he is ready to talk to everyone. The next day, the operation was started in Zaman Park. The situation is different at the moment.

President Islamabad High Court Bar Naveed Malik participated in the program “Sachi Baat” via Skye. He stated that the Supreme Court has given a decision in a very clear manner; the Supreme Court has ordered to conduct the elections in Punjab and KP in 90 days. Not holding the election in 90 days will be contempt of court. Obeying the order of the courts is the duty of the institutions; it was the responsibility of the politicians to solve all the issues by sitting in Parliament. He further stated that one should leave politics if they do not solve problems by sitting in Parliament. Politicians should sit together and make a pact.

Politicians should show a lot of responsibility. The need for this is that all the politicians should sit together and agree on the economy. If the politicians do not sit together, the situation will get out of our hands. In an uncertain situation, even foreign institutions do not come forward to help you. Politicians put an unnecessary burden on the judiciary, Pointing fingers at institutions is the urgent concern of all politicians and patriotic Pakistanis.