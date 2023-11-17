Actress Saba Qamar has admitted that if Ahsan Khan was not married, she would have married him. Actress Saba Qamar recently admitted to being a fan of Ahsan Khan and even liking him. During the conversation, Ahsan Khan revealed that Saba is in love with someone to which Saba just laughed instead of telling the name of her favorite person or other details.

Ahsan Khan said that he and Saba have been good friends for 15 years and the chemistry between the two is so good that they don’t even need much retakes while acting together because they both read each other’s eyes.

Meanwhile, Ahsan Khan asked Saba Qamar that if Saba was asked to choose one actor in the industry who was not married, would she marry him?

On this, Saba pointed towards Ahsan Khan and expressed his admiration, on which Ahsan Khan expressed surprise as well as happiness.

Saba Qamar said that she was a big fan of Hasan Khan before she became an actress, after getting his number from someone, she used to give him missed calls and messages that one day they would be together after that. After working with Ahsan Khan in showbiz, I had a fight with Ahsan, after which Ahsan began to poison me, but later I realized that Ahsan is usually the same person, so I fell in love with Ahsan, after that Fatima came into Ahsan’s life. And they got married