Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari says that if a person is imposed for the fourth time, the people will suffer.

Bilawal Bhutto while addressing the ceremony in Nodero said that PPP believes in democracy, there was a conspiracy to establish a unit once again, we thwarted this conspiracy and also thwarted the conspiracy to become Ameerul Momineen.

He said that the PPP fought against all the forces that wanted to attack the rights of the people.

Speaking at the event, Chairman PP said that if a person is imposed on us as Prime Minister once again in the election of February 8, then the people will bear the loss. My message and manifesto is to deliver, and make the PP successful in forming a government that is a government of the people, not a government of old politics of old politicians.

In the election symbol case, the Chief Justice gave a legal decision, not a political one: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Bilawal Bhutto said that we think for you, work and sacrifice only for you, other politicians think only for themselves.

The PP Chairman further said that on the one hand, there is an economic crisis and on the other hand there is a political crisis. The people of Pakistan are suffering the effects of the situation in Afghanistan. What is the effect of the decisions, due to these decisions Pakistan has historical inflation, unemployment, and poverty.

Bilawal further said that the politics of hatred and division is going on in the society, it has started from the politics of backbiting and has reached the politics of personal enmity. We will cut off the terrorism that is raising its head, and the country will face a constitutional and political crisis. Will take out.

He also said that our competition is not with any political party or politician, our competition is with poverty, unemployment and inflation.