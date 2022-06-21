ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has advised the public at large to take precautionary measures due to the rainy weather, as even minor carelessness or negligence can result in a deadly accident.

Dr. Muhammad Amjad Khan, Chief Executive Officer of IESCO, stated that a rainy spell was affecting the entire IESCO region, increasing the risk of electric shock.

He advised the general public to take some precautions in order to save lives and valuable property.

He stated that IESCO staff had always been present in the complaint resolution offices to rectify power supply interruptions or faults, as well as strive for the earliest possible redressal of consumer complaints.

However, the IESCO Chief advised consumers to keep a safe distance from electrical installations such as power lines, poles, and transformers.

Do not touch naked wires and get defective wiring repaired; use three-pin plugs with proper earthing when using an iron, washing machine, refrigerator, and so on; place a wooden piece, flapper, or dari under your feet; and wear rubber-soled shoes, he added.