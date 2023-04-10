ISLAMABAD: On April 11 and 12, the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police summoned PTI leader Imran Khan to participate in an investigation involving nine distinct cases.

At several police stations in the federal capital, including CTD, nine cases have been filed against the PTI chairman. On April 11 (Tuesday), the capital city police asked Imran Khan to assist with two cases, and on April 12, they asked him to assist with seven cases.

Imran Khan’s home in Zaman Park has received notices in this regard. On April 11, Imran was served with two cases by the Ramna police station. Police Lines has asked him to show up for work on April 11 at 12:00 (Noon).

The CTD has called the PTI chairman in relation to another case. Imran has been requested to appear at the Khunna police station with the necessary paperwork. He has been requested to express his position on the specified dates in order to avoid facing legal repercussions.

Imran Khan, the leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, was given notice by an Islamabad district and sessions judge on Sunday asking him to personally appear before the court on April 11 in the Toshakhana case.

Further Sessions Regarding a petition submitted by the Election Commission of Pakistan in relation to a FIR lodged against the PTI chairman at Kohsar police station over the Toshakhana matter, Judge Zafar Iqbal ordered Imran to appear before him on Tuesday at 8:30 am.