In the new ICC Test rankings, Pakistani players have shown remarkable performance and their numbers have improved in the list. According to ICC, the captain of the national Test team, Babar Azam, is ranked 11th with 712 points. Similarly, wicketkeeper-batsman Muhammad Rizwan returned to his former top 10 position at number 9 with 720 rating points.

Saud Shakeel is 21st with 661 rating points, all-rounder Salman Ali Agha is 32nd with 606 rating points. England’s Joe Root retained his position as the number one Test batsman despite a dip in form in the Sri Lanka Test, although his rating points fell from 922 to 899.

Australia’s Steve Smith is second, New Zealand’s Kane Williamson is third and Daryl Mitchell is fourth while Indian batsman Rohit Sharma is fifth. Shaheen Afridi has returned to the top 10 in the bowling rankings. He is ranked 10th with 709 rating points.

On the contrary, Hasan Ali is ranked 34th with 540 rating points and Naseem Shah is ranked 37th with 531 rating points. India’s Ravichandran Ashwin tops the Test bowling rankings with 870 rating points. He is followed by Australia’s Josh Hazlewood and India’s Jasprit Bumrah, who are second with 847 rating points.