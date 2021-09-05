ISLAMABAD: On the sidelines of Pakistan’s largest Property, Housing and Construction Expo 21 organized by the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry at Pak-China Friendship Centre, conferences on various topics are also being held to develop policy recommendations for the government on how to further facilitate the construction industry for fast revival of the economy.

On Sep: 5, 2021, a conference on Policies, Rules & Regulations of Housing Societies/Development of Islamabad Industrial Estate was held. Chairman Rawalpindi Development Authority Tariq Mahmood Murtaza was the keynote speaker.

Addressing the conference, Tariq Mahmood Murtaza highlighted the various initiatives of the Rawalpindi Development Authority for the development of better infrastructure in Rawalpindi Region. He said that the redesigned Rawalpindi Ring Road would be constructed by RDA with its own resources and funds to address the traffic issues of the twin cities. He said that RDA was taking many steps to promote the ease of doing business.

He said that RDA has set a timeframe for issuance of NOCs and approval of building plans to accelerate the construction activities and facilitate the builders and developers. He said that due to business-friendly measures of RDA, its revenue has increased manifold. He also highlighted investment opportunities in various development projects in the Rawalpindi region and said that investors should capitalize on them.

He assured that RDA would extend all possible cooperation to ICCI for realization of its new industrial estate project.

Speaking at the occasion, Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry said that the best way for the government to meet the rising housing needs of people is to make new policies for promoting vertical buildings in the country and urged that CDA should also revise its building bye laws to encourage high rise buildings in the federal capital.

He emphasized that the government should also encourage banks to provide more credit to the private sector for construction projects and also provide low-cost house financing to common man that would help in addressing the housing needs of our rising population.

Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan said that ICCI was ready to generate at least Rs.4 billion for the development of a new industrial estate in the region and said that RDA should allocate land for this project of vital importance at Rawalpindi Ring Road that would help in promoting industrialization, jobs creation, exports and revenue generation for the national exchequer.

The participants of the conference presented many good recommendations for further promoting the property, housing and construction sector.