ISLAMABAD: Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) has said that the CPEC project is very important for Pakistan and the government should provide maximum facilitation to the local and foreign investors for tapping the investment potential in CPEC that would help in uplifting the economy.

He said that the government has to establish 9 Special Economic Zones in the first phase under CPEC and urged that they should be established well in time so that the economy could get benefits from them for growth. He said that the government should ensure 50 percent share in investment and JVs of CPEC projects for local investors and 90 percent employment for local human resources besides transfer of technology that would be very beneficial for our economy.

He was speaking as Chief Guest at the concluding session of Summer School organized by Bahria University in collaboration with Amsterdam University of Applied Sciences, Netherlands.

The Summer School concluded with a Master Class on the topic of CPEC and its importance for Pakistan. Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, President ICCI chaired the concluding session and highlighted the venues to be tapped by Pakistan in short and long term in order to improve its economy.

Other dignitaries in the session included Mian Abdul Rauf former Advocate General Islamabad, Vice Admiral Asaf Humayun (TI), Barrister Waqas Azam Legal Advisory CPEC and Dr Sanders Schrovers from Amsterdam University of Applied Sciences, Netherlands.

Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan appreciated the efforts of Bahria University for organizing a summer school for its students and assured that ICCI is ready to offer any help in organizing such events in future.