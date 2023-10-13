Cricket between Pakistan and India is challenging, no special preparation is required, just give your best on the day of the match: Kohli

Talking to the foreign media, former Indian captain Virat Kohli said that cricket between Pakistan and India is challenging, there is no special preparation, you just have to give your best on the day of the match, and you have to play your best cricket to play Pakistan. Yes, our preparation for the competition is complete, don’t change your game strategy.

Excited to play Pakistan for the first time on home soil: KL Rahul

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya said that I don’t see anyone losing in the India-Pakistan match, I can see everyone winning. No one has experienced playing against Pakistan before. There is an opportunity to play Pakistan India match in the best ground of

Indian cricketer KL Rahul said that his passion for the Pakistan-India match will always be there, excited to play against Pakistan for the first time on his soil.

World Cup: How will the weather be on the day of the high-voltage match between India and Pakistan?

On the other hand, the captain of the national team, Babar Azam, said that this can be seen in the India-Pakistan match, and we should be happy about it, we have seen the pressure of the India-Pakistan match before, and we have to handle the pressure.

Shaheen Afridi said that the pressure will not only be on Pakistan but also on India, hoping that the Pakistan cricket team will get support in Ahmedabad as well. It’s a different feeling to beat on the ground, they are coming from playing good one-day cricket, so the preparation against India is also good.