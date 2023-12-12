The International Cricket Council (ICC) U-19 Cricket World Cup schedule has been released.

The U-19 World Cup was scheduled to be held in Sri Lanka but has been shifted to South Africa due to suspension of membership.

According to ICC, the U-19 Cricket World Cup will start on January 19, and the final of the tournament will be played on February 11.

The 41 matches of the tournament will be played at 5 venues in South Africa while the warm-up matches will be played from January 13 to 17.

Group A of U-19 World Cup includes India, Bangladesh, Ireland and USA, Group B includes England, South Africa, West Indies, and Scotland.

Australia, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe, and Namibia are in Group C while Afghanistan, Pakistan, New Zealand, and Nepal are in Group D.

Pakistan U-19 cricket team will play their first match against Afghanistan on January 20, while they will take on Nepal on January 24 and New Zealand on January 27.