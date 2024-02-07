Babar Azam, the former captain of the Pakistan team, has retained the first position in the International Cricket Council (ICC) ODI rankings.

ICC has released the rankings of Test, ODI, and T20 players.

ODI Players Ranking

ICC rankings continue, Babar’s number one among ODI batsmen retained

Former Pakistan captain Babar Azam has retained his first position in the ODI player rankings, India’s Shibman Gul is second and Virat Kohli is third in the ODI rankings. At the same time, New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell has moved up to fifth place. are

Among the ODI bowlers, South Africa’s Keshav Maharaj has retained his first position, followed by Australia’s Josh Hazelwood and Australia’s Adam Zampa, who have moved up to the third position.

Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan retains his number-one ODI all-rounder ranking.

ICCT Twenty Player Rankings

India’s Surya Kumar Yadav remains at the top of the Twenty20 player rankings, England’s Philip Salt is second, Pakistan’s Muhammad Rizwan is third, and Babar Azam is fourth.

In the ranking of T20 bowlers, England’s Adil Rashid is the first, Pakistan’s Haris Rauf is in 20th place, and Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan remains the first place in the T20 all-rounder.

Test Players Ranking

New Zealand’s Kane Williamson remains at the top of the Test Player Rankings, while Australia’s Steve Smith has moved up to second place, while England’s Jurort has moved down to third place.

Pakistan’s Babar Azam is fifth in the Test rankings and Australia’s Usman Khawaja is sixth.

India’s Jasprit Bumrah has become the number one Test bowler, and Ravichandran Ashwin has moved down 2 places to third place in the Test bowler rankings.

India’s Ravindraraj Deja is number one among Test all-rounders, while no Pakistani player is included in the top ten all-rounders.