Among T20 bowlers, England's Adil Rashid is number one, Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi is at number 14 after being promoted by three ranks.

Dubai: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has released the rankings of T20, ODI and Test players.

According to the T20 ranking released by the ICC, the first position of India’s Surya Kumar Yadav has been maintained, in this ranking England’s Phil Salt is second, Pakistan’s Muhammad Rizwan is third, while captain Babar Azam has improved by one level. After that, they have come to the fourth place.

According to the ranking, South Africa’s Aiden Markram is fifth and New Zealand’s Tim Seifert has reached the 18th position after advancing 7 places.

Among T20 all-rounders, Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan is the first and Pakistan’s Shadab Khan is the 10th in the ranking.

According to the ODI rankings released by the ICC, Babar Azam is at the first place, India’s Shibman Gul is at the second place and Virat Kohli is at the third place.

New Zealand’s Kane Williamson is first, England’s Jurort is second and Pakistan’s Babar Azam is third in the ranking of Test batsmen.