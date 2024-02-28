The International Cricket Council (ICC) has released the player rankings.

New Zealand’s Kane Williamson is at number one in the Test player rankings, Australia’s Steve Smith is second in the Test rankings while England’s Joe Root has moved up two places to third place.

Babar Azam has moved from fourth to fifth in the Test rankings.

India’s Jasprit Bumrah holds the first position among Test bowlers, while Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi has moved up to the 12th position.

India’s Ravindra Jadeja is number one among Test all-rounders.

ODI Rankings:

According to the ICC ODI Rankings, Babar Azam’s number one position remains intact, Indian batsman Shibman Gul is second in the ranking of ODI players while Virat Kohli is at the third position.

Among the bowlers, South Africa’s Keshav Maharaj is number one, Australia’s Josh Hazlewood is second and Australian spinner Adam Zampa is third.

Afghanistan’s Muhammad Nabi is number one among ODI all-rounders.

T20 Ranking:

India’s Surya Kumar Yadav is at the number one spot among T20 batters, followed by England’s Phil Salt.

In this list, Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan is third and Babar Azam is fourth, New Zealand’s Glenn Phillips is ranked 11th after three ranks.

Australia’s Travis Head has improved 18 spots in the rankings to 19th.

Among the T20 bowlers, England’s Adil Rashid is number one, Sri Lanka’s Vinandu Hasaranga is second and Mahesh Thakshana is third.

Among the T20 all-rounders, Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan is at number one