The International Cricket Council (ICC) has released a new ranking, Babar Azam’s Test ranking has been reduced by one rank.

According to the new ranking released by the ICC, the captain of the national cricket team, Babar Azam, has dropped one place in the ICC Test batsman ranking. He has reached fifth place with 862 points.

Australia’s Marnus Laboshen scored 903 points in the first World Test Championship against India, Steve Smith came second with 885 points, and Tresos Head came in third position with 884 points.

Along with this, New Zealand’s Kane Williamson with 883 points has fallen to the fourth place after two places, while captain Babar Azam has come to the fifth position after one place.

None of the batsmen of the current Indian team playing the final of the Test Championship is present in the top 10 position in the ranking.

On the other hand, in the T20 ranking, Surya Kumar Yadav is the first while Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam are occupying the second and third positions respectively. Similarly, in ODI, captain Babar Azam’s reign is maintained while Fakhar Zaman and Imamul Haq are occupying the third and fourth positions.

Shaheen Afridi is 5th in the Test bowling ranking and Shadab Khan is occupying the 4th position in the T20 all-round category.