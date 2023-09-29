The International Cricket Council has announced the panel of commentators for the ICC Cricket World Cup.

The ICC ODI World Cup will be played in India next month in October, with the event starting on October 5 between defending champions England and finalists New Zealand in Ahmedabad.

ICC has announced the panel of commentators for the World Cup which includes 2 Pakistani commentators.

The panel announced by ICC includes former Australian captain Ricky Ponting, England’s Owen Morgan, Nasir Hussain, Australia’s Shane Watson, Aaron Finch, and Matthew Hayden.

Former cricket legends have made predictions about the semi-finalist teams of the World Cup

Apart from this, Lisa Sthalkar, Pakistan’s Ramiz Raja and Waqar Younis, India’s Ravi Shastri, Sunil Gavaskar, Harsha Bhogle, Sanjay Manjrikar, Dinesh Karthik, N Smith and N Bishop will also be part of the commentary panel.

The commentary panel announced by ICC also includes Sean Pollock, Michael Atherton, Anjum Chopra, Simon Dole, Mpumalilo Mbangwa, Dirk Nenez, Samuel Badree, Athar Ali Khan, and Russell Arnold.

Apart from this, Kes Naidu, Mark Nicholls, Natalie Garmanos, Mark Howard, and Ann Ward will also be part of the commentary box in the World Cup.