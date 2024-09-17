The International Cricket Council (ICC) delegation is set to arrive in Karachi tonight as part of their assessment for the 2025 Champions Trophy.

The ICC team would visit the National Stadium in Karachi, the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, and the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi.

During their visit, the delegation would review security arrangements and other logistical aspects.

After completing their tour, they would compile a report. Pakistan is scheduled to host the Champions Trophy 2025.