The ICC delegation that visited Pakistan to assess arrangements for the 2025 Champions Trophy has returned to Dubai.

The five-member ICC inspection team evaluated the preparations in Karachi, Rawalpindi, and Lahore, focusing on security measures, logistics, hotel accommodations, practice venues, and upgrades at the three stadiums.

Senior Event Manager Sarah Edgar, Event Manager Aoun Muhammad Zaidi, General Manager of Cricket Waseem Khan and Security Manager David Musker have returned to Dubai, whereas ICC Broadcast Consultant Mansoor Manj has stayed back in Pakistan.

During their visit, PCB officials provided a detailed briefing on major construction projects at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi assured the inspection team of exemplary security arrangements.

The ICC team deemed the security and other arrangements satisfactory.