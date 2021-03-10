The International Cricket Council (ICC) has confirmed that Southampton will stage the World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand in June. New Zealand was the first team to reach the tournament-decider, followed by India, who made it last week by beating England comprehensively. Geoff Allardice, ICC General Manager, confirmed the same.

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly had earlier already announced that the Rose Bowl in Southampton would host the ICC World Test Championship’s final. The former Indian captain conceded that since a hotel is close to the iconic stadium, they saw it fit to shift the venue from the Lord’s. Furthermore, Ganguly announced that he would be attending the match between India and New Zealand.