Karachi: The ICC has announced the schedule of the Champions Trophy 2025. The mega event will start in Karachi from February 19, in which 15 matches will be played between 8 countries. The high-voltage clash between Pakistan and India will be held in Dubai on February 23.

4,4 matches will be played in Lahore and Dubai, National Bank Stadium Karachi and Pindi Cricket Stadiums will host 3,3 matches, respectively. The Champions Trophy will be held from February 19 to March 9. Group A includes Pakistan, India, New Zealand and Bangladesh, Group B includes Australia, England, Afghanistan and South Africa.

The first semi-final of the tournament will be played in Dubai on March 4, the second semi-final in Lahore on March 5. The final of the Champions Trophy will be played on March 9, however, if India reaches the final, the match will be held in Dubai. March 10 has been kept as a reserve day for the final.

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Schedule:

February 19 Pakistan vs New Zealand, Karachi

February 20 Bangladesh vs India, Dubai

February 21 Afghanistan vs South Africa, Karachi

February 22 Australia vs England, Lahore

February 23 Pakistan vs India, Dubai

February 24 Bangladesh vs New Zealand, Rawalpindi

February 25 Australia vs South Africa, Rawalpindi

February 26 Afghanistan vs England, Lahore

February 27 Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Rawalpindi

February 28 Afghanistan vs Australia, Lahore

March 1 South Africa vs England, Karachi

March 2 New Zealand vs India, Dubai

March 4 Semi-final 1 Dubai

March 5 Semi-final 2 Lahore

March 9 Final Lahore (If India reaches the final, the match will be in Dubai)