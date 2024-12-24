Karachi: The ICC has announced the schedule of the Champions Trophy 2025. The mega event will start in Karachi from February 19, in which 15 matches will be played between 8 countries. The high-voltage clash between Pakistan and India will be held in Dubai on February 23.
4,4 matches will be played in Lahore and Dubai, National Bank Stadium Karachi and Pindi Cricket Stadiums will host 3,3 matches, respectively. The Champions Trophy will be held from February 19 to March 9. Group A includes Pakistan, India, New Zealand and Bangladesh, Group B includes Australia, England, Afghanistan and South Africa.
The first semi-final of the tournament will be played in Dubai on March 4, the second semi-final in Lahore on March 5. The final of the Champions Trophy will be played on March 9, however, if India reaches the final, the match will be held in Dubai. March 10 has been kept as a reserve day for the final.
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Schedule:
February 19 Pakistan vs New Zealand, Karachi
February 20 Bangladesh vs India, Dubai
February 21 Afghanistan vs South Africa, Karachi
February 22 Australia vs England, Lahore
February 23 Pakistan vs India, Dubai
February 24 Bangladesh vs New Zealand, Rawalpindi
February 25 Australia vs South Africa, Rawalpindi
February 26 Afghanistan vs England, Lahore
February 27 Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Rawalpindi
February 28 Afghanistan vs Australia, Lahore
March 1 South Africa vs England, Karachi
March 2 New Zealand vs India, Dubai
March 4 Semi-final 1 Dubai
March 5 Semi-final 2 Lahore
March 9 Final Lahore (If India reaches the final, the match will be in Dubai)