Karachi: The International Cricket Council has announced the best cricketer of the year 2024.

Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah won the Sir Garfield Sobers Award for ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year 2024 due to his outstanding performance.

This award was given to him on the basis of consistent excellent performance across all formats, earlier Jasprit Bumrah also won the ICC Men’s Test Cricketer of the Year 2024 award.

Bumrah won this honor, leaving behind Australia’s Travis Head and England’s Joe Root and Harry Brook. He became the fifth Indian cricketer to win this award. Previously, Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Virat Kohli have also received this award.

Jasprit Bumrah played an important role in India’s victory in the T20 World Cup 2024 by performing brilliantly in 2024. He took 15 wickets in eight matches in the World Cup, including two in the final against South Africa.

In Test cricket, Bumrah took 71 wickets in 13 matches, the most by any bowler in 2024. He also became the fastest Indian fast bowler to take 200 Test wickets.

Women’s Cricketer of the Year

The Women’s Cricketer of the Year 2024 award went to New Zealand’s Mellie Kerr, who took 43 wickets and took 14 catches during the year while also scoring 651 runs.

T20 Cricketer of the Year

The Men’s T20 Cricketer of the Year award went to India’s Arshdeep Singh, while the Women’s T20 Cricketer of the Year award also went to New Zealand’s Mellie Kerr.

ODI Cricketer of the Year