India thinks the world is stupid but we are not stupid: Tik Tokkar

Pakistani talk-talker Hareem Shah has alleged that the International Cricket Council (ICC) and India have colluded to fix the ODI World Cup 2023. Hareem Shah tweeted on social media site X in which he shared a picture of Indian cricketers with ‘fixers’ written on it, Hareem Shah also expressed his anger in his tweet. Tik Tokkar wrote ‘India thinks the world is stupid but we are not stupid’.

“We know that this tournament is already fixed by the BCCI (Board of Cricket in India) and the International Cricket Council to ensure India’s victory,” Hareem Shah said.

World Cup: After defeating South Africa by 243 runs, India secured their 8th consecutive victory

He also wrote ‘Sab Paisa Ka Kamal Hai’, a tweet on which many TikTok users agreed and confirmed him.

It should be noted that in the match played at Eden Gardens, Kolkata yesterday, India defeated South Africa by 243 runs after a one-sided match and won the event for the eighth time in a row.

After this success in India, the pre-tag of ‘Fixers’ is also trending on X