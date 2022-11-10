The Osprey, a 433-qubit machine with three times as many qubits as the Eagle machine unveiled last year, is the most potent quantum computer to date, according to International Business Machines Corp.

Although different quantum computer firms make varying claims about the power of their qubits, which can be manufactured in a variety of methods, the quantity of qubits, or quantum bits, is an indication of the capability of the quantum computer that uses quantum mechanics.In the future, quantum computers are anticipated to perform some calculations millions of times quicker than the current fastest supercomputers.

According to Dario Gil, head of research at IBM, the company is still on schedule to introduce a computer with more than 1000 qubits, but it is also developing a new strategy to enable future scaling.

“When you take a look at the Osprey chip we’re announcing, you can see that we’re already pushing its size boundaries. The year after, 1000 will be enormous, “added he. So, based on modularity, we have been building and engineering the entire architecture for quantum computing.The modular system is known as Quantum System Two by IBM.

Before this week’s IBM Quantum Summit, Gil told that “Quantum System Two is the first genuinely modular quantum computing system so that you can continue to expand to larger and larger systems over time.” The chips themselves will need to be connected to one another because of modularity.

By connecting numerous Quantum System Twos, IBM stated that it aims to have this system operational by the end of the next year. This system will serve as the foundation for “quantum-centric supercomputing.” By connecting three of these devices, according to IBM, a system with up to 16,632 qubits might be created.