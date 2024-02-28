Gohar Mumtaz, the former singer and actor of the famous Pakistani music band ‘Jal’, has revealed that Farhan Saeed left the Jal band because he wanted to become Atif Aslam.

Recently, Gohar Mumtaz gave an interview, the clip of which has become an ornament of social media.

Gohar Mumtaz talked about the journey of his musical band Jal from the beginning to the end, in which he said that singer Farhan Saeed worked very hard compared to Atif Aslam, I used to tell Farhan the same thing. No need.

According to Gohar Mumtaz, he advised Farhan Saeed to stay connected with Jal band but Farhan Saeed did not listen and he quit the band to go to Bollywood.

He further said that Farhan Saeed leaving the band was a very painful time for him, he also explained to Farhan Saeed that Atif Aslam got the right car and left at the right time, not everyone is so lucky. happens.

Gohar Mumtaz added during the interview that at that time Farhan Saeed wanted to become Atif Aslam, he wanted to go to Bollywood, later what he said turned out to be true because Bollywood has other great singers.

Talking in the podcast, he said ‘Compared to Atif, I worked very hard on Farhan, his voice was average’.

Remember that Jal band was formed in 2002 which also had Atif Aslam and Farhan Saeed.

After Atif Aslam left Jal, Farhan Saeed remained the lead singer of this band, later he too said goodbye to the band.