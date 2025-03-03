Pakistani showbiz industry’s leading actor and show host Fahad Mustafa once again made everyone laugh with his humorous style. During the Ramadan special game show, he made such a sarcastic attack on actress Sana Javed that the entire gathering erupted in laughter.

Fahad Mustafa’s show is not only a great source of entertainment, but one of its special features is that whoever becomes a part of this show gets married. Is this just a coincidence or Fahad Mustafa’s ability to “fix relationships”? This question is on everyone’s mind!

Sana Javed once again joined Fahad Mustafa’s game show as a guest and during the program she said to Fahad, “I don’t see any boys here, please find some boys for the game.”

To this Fahad replied in his typical humorous style, “There are many boys here, look in the crowd! But now I won’t find any more boys for you. I have already found one”

Fahad’s sarcastic remark not only embarrassed Sana Javed, but also filled the entire studio with laughter. Sana tried to stop Fahad, but by then the moment had been captured on camera. As soon as the clip went viral on social media, mixed reactions from users started coming out.

Some users said that Fahad had taken Sana very seriously, and she deserved this sarcasm. One user commented, “He shouldn’t have joined Jeeto Pakistan right after marriage.” While others praised Fahad’s humorous style and said that he really makes the show lively.

It should be remembered that many celebrities who have appeared on Fahad Mustafa’s show have tied the knot. Sana Javed and Shoaib Malik also joined the program as guests, who are now becoming a part of it as life partners. Similarly, Kubra Khan also appeared on the show after her marriage.