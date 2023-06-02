LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervez Elahi says that he will not hold any press conference.

Speaking to the journalists in the courtroom, Chaudhry Parvez Elahi said that Mohsin Naqvi is the root of all this riot and he is doing the atrocities. I did not make any political case against anyone.

Parvez Elahi further said that they are doing bad things and will suffer bad things. I am in PTI and will remain in PTI and will not hold any press conference. I give a message to PTI workers, don’t back down, fight back, you are right.

On the other hand, Parvez Elahi was presented in the court of Lahore in the case of alleged corruption and misuse of powers in development projects.

During the hearing on the physical remand request of Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on behalf of anti-corruption, the petitioner requested a 14-day physical remand of the former Punjab Chief Minister. The public prosecutor took the position that Chaudhry Pervez Elahi should be investigated. He misused the powers and damaged the treasury. Chaudhry Parvez Elahi was arrested yesterday in an alleged corruption case.