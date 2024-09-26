Lahore: Actress Laiba Khan says that she wants to leave the showbiz field after getting married.

Speaking on a private channel’s talk show, actress Laiba Khan said that when she started working in showbiz, she had decided that she would work in this field for 5 years and then quit. Now I have been acting for 5 years and can quit showbiz anytime.

The actress further said that I now want to get married and settle down. I would like to marry such a person who respects me and his family. Once upon a time, beauty was impressive, but now it is known that beauty alone is not enough to get married. If I don’t like someone, I won’t have a relationship with him. Hate is also a kind of relationship, so I don’t believe in hating anyone.