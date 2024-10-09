Lahore: The famous actress of Pakistani showbiz industry Sara Khan revealed in a recent interview that she does not find it easy to play crying roles in dramas.

Expressing his experiences, he said that ‘Despite working in mostly crying roles, I find it very difficult to cry.’ The actress said that directors often ask her to recall personal sad events during crying scenes, but even then she is unable to get emotional. Sara Khan also revealed that she resorted to artificial crying as she is not an actress who starts crying immediately.