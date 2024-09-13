Barrister Gohar Ali Khan says that all the judges are respectful to us but we have to set a trend regarding extension, I have also asked Chief Justice Qazi Faiz Isa not to take extension. Barrister Gohar told the media outside Parliament House. During the conversation, he said that once again today, no point of order was found on the floor of the assembly. He said that there was no time after Khawaja Asif’s speech, so he is speaking here. Khawaja Asif should correct his language, when Speak up, have the courage to listen to the answer, I told Khawaja Asif not to be a hat figure. Barrister Gohar further said that you played the video of the special meeting yesterday, we are sitting in Parliament with stones on our hearts, tomorrow. I will tell you what happened in the special committee. He also says that first of all it happened that I said that Khurshid Shah was made the chairman, we are in the opposition, we would have made him the chairman, this committee 25 Represents millions of people.