Osama Khan, the hero of the recently released Pakistani film Nayab, has admitted that he likes actress Maya Ali.

Recently, Osama Khan participated in a private channel Pragarvaam, and talked about his debut film ‘Nayab – Naam Yad Rahka’ as well as his private life.

Answering a question of the host during the conversation, he said that he has a crush on actresses Mahira Khan and Maya Ali in the Pakistani showbiz industry and wants to work with both of them.

The actor said that I have mentioned my liking many times, so Maya will also know that I like her.

On Osama’s answer, the host asked, “If you want to express your love, who will you express your love to?” On this, he admitted laughingly and said that if I have to express myself, I will do it with Maya Ali because she is unmarried.

When the host asked Maya Ali about her thoughts on marriage, the actor said that it is too early to say anything about it.

It should be noted that Osama Khan has shown the essence of acting in Main Xabm Bunti Hoon, Again, Tere Ishq Ke Naam, Ek Satam, and the film Nayaab.