Pakistani actress Nadia Jameel has revealed about her frequent epileptic seizures.

Actress Nadia Jameel recently revealed in an interview to BBC Urdu that she had epilepsy and fractured her arm at a young age.

The actress said that after the diagnosis of cancer, my condition had worsened, I was in a coma for 4 to 5 days, during which I was also put on a ventilator. She used to post pictures or videos and thousands of strangers would send prayers and wishes, which felt great, but there should be a limit to everything on social media.

During the interview, the actress, talking about the criticism on social media, revealed that her right hand was broken due to a fall at the age of 5, after that, when she started having epileptic seizures, the effect was more on the same hand.

The actress said that my straight hand doesn’t work properly, that’s why my right-hand doesn’t even make a nawala. Later, my son folded his hands and said, “Mom, please!” Do not post videos of eating on social media.