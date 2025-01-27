No new project of theirs has been released, Malik Ahmed

ISLAMABAD: Editor in Chief Pakistan group of News Paper and Chairman Roze News While talking in his renowed talk show sachi Baat He Said that I had already said that the negotiations will not be successful, SK Niazi. He must have asked for negotiations, SK Niazi.The judges who were asked by the founder PTI to form a judicial commission will not be appointed.The government will never listen to his words, SK Niazi. The PTI should take this case to the Supreme Court, SK Niazi. A judicial commission will not be formed, SK Niazi. They will not let the Chief Election Commissioner go.

The health situation in Punjab is bad, Malik Ahmed

How can a farmer buy a tractor from them by paying one million rupees? Inflation is increasing in the country, they are all playing dramas, No new project of theirs has been released, We gave health cards to the people, they will not forget, Other countries praised Pakistan during the Corona era, They have no understanding of running Punjab, Have they built helipads in Punjab, They snatched the government from us, What have they done on the PICA Act, PICA Act has now been passed by the Senate,

Former Secretary Election Commission Kanwar Dalshad. The Chief Election Commissioner has officially retired .He will continue to do his job until the new Chief Election Commissioner comes, Now his powers have ended, The Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee suddenly came. He has to appoint a new Election Commissioner within 45 days, If he does not do this, it will become a problem for the government. The Chief Election Commission has done some very good work.We should not envy each other, We had made Punjab a model province during our time.We also reformed the prisons during our time.Talks are underway between the PTI and the government, Their first demand should have been that the commission be formed on February 8.