Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins on Friday said that he saw no reason why a bowler could not captain the Australian Test side after former skipper Michael Clarke backed him as Tim Paine´s successor.

The 27-year-old pacer has been appointed the sole Vice-Captain for Australia’s four-Test match series against India starting next week.

“I know there haven´t been too many bowling captains, but I don´t understand why it has to be a batter,” Cummins told reporters in a zoom call.

“I have been speaking to a few people and they think out of all formats potentially Tests are easiest for a bowler to captain. Obviously you´re busy, you´re going to be out there putting a lot of effort into bowling, but there´s a bit more time afforded to you, the game moves at a slightly softer pace,” the bowler added.

The former Australian captain also agrees with the bowler’s view and is backing Cummins to take on the role of team’s next captain.

“Patty´s ready for it,” Clarke told reporters on Friday, when asked who he favoured to eventually take over from Paine. “I love that they´ve given him the full-time vice-captaincy.”

Leadership speculation reared its head again this week when limited-over captain Aaron Finch missed the second Twenty20 against India and Matthew Wade, rather than Smith, was tapped to become captain.

Handing the captain´s armband to a pace spearhead would be unusual, with Australia usually going for batsmen. The last fast bowler to captain Australia´s Test team was Ray Lindwall for one game in 1956.