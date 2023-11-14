The IMF has demanded that the tax rate be increased, Mirza Akhtiar Baig

ISLAMABAD:Editor in chief Pakistan Group of news paper and chairman Rozenews SK Niazi exclusive conversation with Provincial Minister for Law Balochistan Amanullah said that I consider the appointment of Chief Justice Qazi Faiz Isa as a green revolution in the judicial system, Chief Justice and his fellow team are very good, good omen for Pakistan, Hope this court will not do injustice to anyone, Law Minister Being from Balochistan, we are proud of the Chief Justice, I assure the nation that he is neutral and will not disappoint anyone, Political parties have their own constellations, but sometimes those constellations are reversed,

Every perfection has a fall and then a fall has a perfection, this is the power of Allah Almighty,

The political arena in Balochistan is free and fair, every political party is independent,

Political process is going on in the country and it is a matter of happiness

Those who know the knowledge of the stars are the ones who benefit, Law Minister

A large number of Afghans have returned from Balochistan,In Balochistan, the Afghans who used to work on tandoors are now deserted

The IMF has demanded that the tax rate be increased,

The IMF talked about bringing agriculture and a few other sectors into the tax net,

IMF has also asked to increase gas prices in the review,

The IMF identified the worst-hit government institutions,

We are making a loss of 500 billion annually from loss-making institutions,

IMF has demanded privatization of loss-making enterprises,

The government is ready to fulfill the condition of privatization like other conditions,

The demand for dollars has increased due to which the value of the dollar has gone up,

The stock exchange crossed the level of 56 thousand which is a record,

The State Bank did not raise interest rates, which led to the stock exchange going up, Option

The stock exchange, which had been going up for a week, has come down a bit today,

If the monetary policy lowers the interest rate, the stock market will shoot again,

So far things are going well with the IMF.

Leader of Muslim League-N Qaiser Ahmad Sheikh’s talk in Sachi Baat program

PML-N has always talked about prosperity and unity,

Capitalism and confrontational politics have never succeeded, PML-N leader

How long will the fronts continue to fight against each other,

This country belongs to everyone, having a difference of opinion is the beauty of politics, The difference between rich and poor in our country should be eliminated,

We should correct our mistakes instead of repeating them so that we can move forward,

The feeling of deprivation in Balochistan needs to be removed, Our effort should be to make all the provinces equal ,Every election we had, some party objected to it