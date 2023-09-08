Pakistani singer Asim Azhar says that his and Mireb’s parents will decide the date of their marriage.

Asim Azhar recently participated in a digital show during which the host talked about his career, likes and dislikes, along with his marriage.

In response to the question of marriage, Asim Azhar said, “Marriage has to happen sometime or the other, but since I am a little old-fashioned, I like to give importance to family values, so I will give the traditional answer that the date of marriage is mine and Mireb’s.” Parents will decide.

The singer said that ‘Mirab and I have decided that the date of marriage should be decided by the parents because it is blessed and I will give the same advice to others that where there is a will, the consent of the parents should also be included.’ .

Asim Azhar added that ‘you will have to consult my parents to know about the marriage, but everyone will know whenever the date of the marriage is fixed’.

It should be remembered that Asim Azhar and Meerab Ali got engaged in 2022, before that singer Asim Azhar’s close friendship with Hania Aamir has also been a topic of discussion in showbiz circles, and later the news of their breakup also came out.