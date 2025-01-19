Mumbai: A Mumbai court has sent Shariful Islam Shahzad, the accused in the robbery at Saif Ali Khan’s house, to five-day police remand.

Shariful Islam, who is allegedly a Bangladeshi national and was living in India with a fake identity, has denied the charges against him in the court and said he is being framed.

According to the police, Shariful Islam entered India illegally and targeted Saif Ali Khan’s house in the high-security area of ​​Bandra. He was arrested from the police station and was allegedly living in Mumbai under the name Vijay Das. The police are investigating Sharif’s contacts and support network.

In the court, the police sought a 14-day remand, but five days were granted. According to the police, Saif Ali Khan was stabbed six times in the attack, one of which was near his spine.

The knife used in the attack broke into three parts, one of which was removed from Saif Ali Khan’s body while the remaining evidence is being searched. The police also claimed that Shariful Islam hid his blood-stained clothes after the attack, for which a search is underway.

Shariful Islam’s lawyer Dinesh Prajapati argued in court that the case was a conspiracy against a celebrity and that his client was being falsely implicated.

“The police have neither presented any evidence nor proved that he is a Bangladeshi citizen,” the lawyer said. Sharif claims that he is being made a scapegoat in the high-profile case.