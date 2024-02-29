Fast bowler Wasim Jr., who represented Quetta Gladiators in Pakistan Super League 9, says that the competition for fast bowlers in the Pakistan Super League is getting tougher.

Talking to Geo News, Mohammad Wasim said that there are three to four fast bowlers in each team, all of them are performing, some fast bowlers who have recovered from injuries are also participating in the competition.

He said that the wickets in Pakistan do not support the fast bowlers much, despite the lack of favorable pitches, the fast bowlers are working hard and the competition is getting tougher, bowling well on such pitches is no less than a challenge for the fast bowlers. would have

Mohammad Wasim said that I am also practicing batting but luck is not helping me, I got a chance to bat a couple of times, I tried hard-hitting but did not get much success, the World Cup is ahead, so every fast bowler is trying. That he should bowl well in PSL.

He said that there should be a rotation policy, if the fast bowler gets a rest, then it is beneficial for him, cricket has grown a lot, there are many leagues, the environment of Quetta Gladiator is very good, despite the change of captaincy, the management has given everyone A team has been formed.