First Imran Khan makes a mistake, later he apologizes: Nayyar Hussain Bukhari

Two options; one to get the settlement in Parliament and second, general election: Dr. Salman Shah

By Staff Reporter

ISLAMABAD: I said on the first day that Imran Khan should apologize before appearing in court. This is the great gesture that Imran Khan himself went to the chamber of Justice Zeba Chaudhry to apologize directly to her. The fact that Islamabad High Court accepted his apology that is commendable. Imran Khan regrets wasting the time of the honorable justices and the court, which could have been spent on other issues if he had done it on the first day. If he apologized on the first day, he would be popular more than that, because people are aware that he is taking U-turns and none of his decisions are quite clear.

On the apology of Imran Khan and given clean by IHC, senior politician and ex-Senate chairman Nayyar Hussain Bukhari took part in “Suchi Baat”. He stated that “it is the habit of Imran Khan, first he makes a mistake, later he apologizes.” On the question of the next general election, he said, “the government has decided that the election would be held on time and would complete its constitutional time”. On the transfer of power peacefully, the guest stated, “This credit also goes to the Pakistan People’s Party that first time they peacefully transferred and continued the continuity of democracy.” When asked that the focus of the People’s Party should be on the flood victims and governance in Sindh, the conditions are alarming and quite devastating. The guest answered that PPP is a public (Awam) party and people vote only for those who work for the people, and that’s the reason that PPP gets votes there.

The program host SK Niazi said, “Bilawal Bhutto is the son of the great Benazir Bhutto and grandson of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto. He has studied abroad and people have lots of expectations”. The host gets these remarks when the co-host appreciated Bilawal. He has done worldwide donations for the flood victims.

On the investigation of ciphers by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), SK Niazi said, “This is a political investigation where ruling parties use it for their own political interest.” On a question of the political objectives of Imran Khan on cipher and audio leaks, SK Niazi replied, “We are an atomic power, and leaking or bugging such secret affairs of state is really embarrassing.”

On the economic situation of Pakistan, senior economist Dr, Salaman Shah talked in Program “Suchi Baat”. On the question of the economic condition and the return of Ishaq Dar, the guest answered, “Time will tell if Ishaq Dar did right or wrong for the economics of Pakistan. Our politicians should do beyond politics if they really want to get a better Pakistan economically.” When asked a question about the options and remedy, the guest replied, “At the moment, the state has only two options; one to get the settlement in Parliament and the other to go for a general election. How can a majority member be out of parliament and a 13-party coalition ruling party be running Parliament?” when asked about the rupee gaining against the dollar and the Pakistan Stock Exchange increasing the index points and guest replied that “the value of Pakistan is bond is extremely in lower price”. When that politician was asked about the economic charter, he should have addressed this high and important issue of the state.