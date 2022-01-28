A teenage girl was shot dead while making a TikTok video in Hyderabad.

According to the police, the incident occurred Thursday night at Hyderabad’s Talab No 3 neighborhood, where 14-year-old Anam Solangi sustained critical injuries.

The girl was taken to a hospital, but died during treatment, said the police, sharing that according to the preliminary investigation, the teenager was shot dead while making a TikTok video.

Further investigation, however, is underway.

This is not the first time life has been lost due to the surging TikTok culture in the country.

After the December 2021 incident, the spokesperson for TikTok released a statement which noted:

“The safety of our community is our top priority and we do not tolerate any dangerous acts, hate speech, or hateful behavior. TikTok has zero-tolerance for firearms and we do not allow any content that depicts acts of violence.”