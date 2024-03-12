Hussain Nawaz and Hasan Nawaz, sons of PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif and brothers of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, have reached Lahore from London.

According to sources, Nawaz Sharif welcomed his two sons on reaching Jati Umra.

It should be noted that Hussain Nawaz and Hassan Nawaz were present in London for a long time. In the past few days, applications were filed in the Accountability Court of Islamabad in 3 references to suspend the arrest warrants of Nawaz Sharif’s sons Hassan Nawaz and Hussain Nawaz.

The lawyers of Hassan Nawaz and Hussain Nawaz said that Hassan and Hussain Nawaz want to come to Pakistan on March 12 and appear in the accountability court.

Later, the accountability court suspended the perpetual arrest warrants of Hassan Nawaz and Hussain Nawaz.

The court suspended the perpetual arrest warrants of both in the Al-Azizia, Flagship, and Avonfield references till March 14.

In December 2017, the Accountability Court officially declared Hasan and Hussain Nawaz as admissible for continuous absence.