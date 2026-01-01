By Sardar Khan Niazi

Humiliation, in its various forms, is a pervasive issue in many societies, but the experience of humiliation in India often carries deep cultural, religious, social, and political dimensions that influence both the individual and collective psyche. In a country marked by stark class divides, rigid caste systems, and gender disparities, the effects of humiliation are not only personal but also systemic. One of the most enduring sources of humiliation in India is the caste system, a deeply entrenched social hierarchy that has over centuries, shaped the lives of millions. Despite legal abolition of untouchability, those who fall under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes still face discrimination and public shaming. For many, a lifetime of being treated as inferior, whether through social exclusion, economic deprivation, or overt abuse, instills a sense of constant humiliation. This kind of social humiliation does not just hurt the individual–it perpetuates a cycle of marginalization that hinders societal progress. Women in India face a different but no less pervasive form of humiliation, often rooted in patriarchal values that diminish their agency and value. From everyday street harassment to more extreme forms of violence, the experience of public shaming and objectification is an unfortunate norm. However, it’s not just in the physical realm. Women often experience humiliation through social expectations–what they wear, where they go, and how they speak. In rural and less-developed regions, this form of humiliation is compounded by economic dependency and limited access to education. Women from marginalized communities often find themselves trapped in a cycle of abuse, with no means to escape or speak out. Humiliation is also a potent political tool in India. Leaders use it strategically to undermine opponents, often making personal attacks that go beyond mere criticism to degrade a person’s dignity. Whether in political discourse, media debates, or social media, politicians and their supporters regularly indulge in character assassination, using humiliation as a means to weaken and silence the opposition. This form of political humiliation has dangerous consequences for democracy. When citizens are taught to expect personal insult as part of the political landscape, trust in institutions and civil discourse diminishes. The rise of social media platforms has amplified this problem, where public figures and ordinary citizens alike can be shamed, trolled, and humiliated in ways that were previously unimaginable. On a less visible level, economic humiliation is an issue that affects millions in India. In rural areas, millions of people live on the margins, surviving on meager incomes while facing social stigma for their poverty. Whether it is a farmer unable to pay off a loan or a street vendor struggling to make ends meet, financial humiliation is an invisible epidemic that contributes to a cycle of despair and hopelessness. The economic disparity in India marked by extreme wealth gaps often forces the impoverished to endure shame as they seek necessities. In a society where status and outward symbols of wealth are so important, poverty becomes not just a financial burden, but also a deeply humiliating experience that affects one’s sense of self-worth. However, no policy change can be effective without a corresponding shift in societal attitudes. India must cultivate a culture of empathy, respect, and tolerance. This means rejecting the normalization of humiliation in any form–whether it is through caste-based discrimination, gender-based violence, or religious political divisiveness. By confronting the underlying causes of humiliation and striving to create a more inclusive society, a country can begin to dismantle the systems that perpetuate this cycle. Only then, a country can build a nation where all citizens can live with dignity.