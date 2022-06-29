A local court’s directive to exhume late televangelist and PTI MNA Aamir Liaquat Hussain’s body for an autopsy was put on hold by the Sindh High Court on Wednesday till July 19.

The deceased anchorperson was discovered dead under suspicious circumstances at his home earlier this month. The SHC had halted the decisions of the judicial magistrate (East), who had authorized a petition for the autopsy of the deceased anchorperson.

Speaking to the media on the occasion, Hussain’s ex-wife Syeda Bushra Iqbal said she doesn’t know who is driving the demand for exhumation. She is leading the charge in pursuing her children’s lawsuit against the exhumation.

Bushra remarked, “Unfortunately, humanity has slipped away from us,” adding that her attorney would respond to inquiries regarding Hussain’s third wife, Dania Malik.

Hussain passed away unexpectedly a few weeks after some pornographic videos of him became public. The films that are supposed to have caused the televangelist to experience “depression” and ultimately lead to his death are thought to have been released by Dania, who filed for the nullification of her marriage to Hussain in May.

Bushra added that Abdul Ahad, the petitioner demanding a postmortem on Hussain, was once again absent from the court today. She lamented that the recently deceased person’s family was being forced into court.

Why didn’t they attend before the judge today, she questioned, “especially those who are actively reporting [on the case] on social media?”

Earlier, during the hearing of the petition asking for the annulment of the local court’s decisions, Brigade Police Station SHO and East SSP presented their defense in court.

In response, it was revealed that the police had petitioned a judicial magistrate to order an investigation into Hussain’s death.

Ahmed Aamir and Dua Aamir, Hussain’s children, have stated that they do not desire an autopsy to be conducted on their father, the report continued.

In their response, the police officials said that on June 10, a day following Hussain’s passing, a second police surgeon examined Hussain’s corpse externally. But according to the additional police surgeon, who was mentioned, nothing can be inferred regarding the cause of death from the results of an external examination.

They claimed that the East judicial magistrate later granted their plea and handed Hussain’s body over to the family.

In their response, the officials informed the court that they would abide by its directives.

Police also submitted the case-related reports in the interim. The citizen who is also a respondent in the case against the judicial magistrate’s instructions and is requesting Hussain’s autopsy did not show up at the session.