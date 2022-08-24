Humanitarian crisis: Sherry Rehman, Pakistan’s minister for climate change, disclosed on Wednesday that 1,293 people have been injured and Humanitarian crisis over 900 have died as a result of the monsoon rains in Pakistan since June of this year.

In a string of tweets today, she claimed that “heartbreaking scenes of rain and flood destruction are emerging from all around the country.” “Since June, numerous occurrences of monsoon rains and floods have claimed the lives of 903 people, including 326 children and 191 women.”

The biggest number of fatalities and injuries over the time period were reported in Sindh and Balochistan, according to the minister’s data.

She reassured that “the government is utilising all available resources to help the flood victims” but emphasised that the provinces and local governments required greater support to deal with the tragedy.

In order to fill the resource gap, Rehman emphasised the importance of enticing partners and donors on the national and international levels.

“Thousands of flood victims are in need of rescue and assistance. Now is not the time for disagreement, but for cooperation. As a country, not individually, we must address and resolve the humanitarian situation.

Currently, Pakistan is experiencing severe flooding and strong rainfall as a result of the monsoon season. Sindh and Balochistan, where the rainfall has surpassed a 30-year record, are two of the worst-affected provinces.

Social media posts of videos and images depict towns, villages, and cities that are completely deserted. Teams from the Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Army, and National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) have been sent to flood-affected districts around the nation to rescue civilians.

Today, Prime Minister Relief Fund Account 2022 was mentioned by Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb as a place where donations may be made for the districts devastated by the recent rains.

According to a State Bank of Pakistan circular, “all commercial banks and their branches can collect donations in the Prime Minister Flood Relief Fund 2022,” she said, adding that Pakistanis living abroad can also send donations via wire transfers, money service bureaus, money transfer companies, and exchange houses.