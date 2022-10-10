By Sheraz Khan London

The majority of Pakistanis and Kashmiris who are settled in the United Kingdom came here after the 1950’s to work as labourers. After the second World War, Britain needed new roads, new bridges, and completely new infrastructure, so the labourers and factory workers came from Ireland, Africa, India and Pakistan. These immigrants who were brought from these countries have done great work in rebuilding and the development of this country. Great Britain later gave citizenship to these immigrants and as result of this they were granted full rights and were allowed to bring their families to the country. Under this relaxation of rules, the Pakistani workers brought their brothers, sisters, relatives, and children for a better life and brighter future. As the community grew, a large number of Pakistani immigrants came to United Kingdom through marriage. It is estimated that nearly 2 million Pakistanis and Kashmiris reside in the United Kingdom, most of which came in the 1950’s, 1970’s and 1990’s. Under the good working conditions and great work ethics these individuals worked tirelessly to improve their lives in the United Kingdom and back home. We can say that earnings from the United Kingdom created prosperity for millions of people living abroad in Pakistan and Azad Kashmir. Pakistanis and those who came here for work or as students under specific conditions have settled down here.

Now the fourth/fifth generation of Pakistanis are growing up here. Sons and daughters of factory workers, mill workers and taxi drivers have properties and highly successful businesses here. They have built mosques here, which started the process of preaching and worshipping Islam. In some cities, mosques have been built by buying churches. Now there are about 2 million Pakistanis living in the United Kingdom, for whom there are mosques and places of worship for each religion and sect, and you are fully allowed to worship according to your own way of life and belief.

After Christianity, Islam is the second major relgion in the United Kingdom. There are equal opportunities and rights for natives and immigrants alike. Immigrants are prominent in the development of this country in politics, economics, and social development. Immigrants are just as safe under the umbrella of law and justice. The society is accepting and tolerant. I can proudly say that in British society every one is equal; black and white are equal in the eyes of law and justice. In this society, even a nurse in a hospital will not give priority to someone first and someone later based on their rank, profession, color, race and creed. Everything is done on the basis of human values known as British values.

It has been 25 years since I came to this country. I can say that I have never resorted to bribery and getting recommendation from people to work and live. If your issues are legitimate and fair, even a clerk will help you with honesty. If it is not legitimate, then even the manager cannot do it.

Here, the same term is used for everyone, work means work;

Office, Parliament, Labour, Hospital Doctor, College Professor, Shoemaker, Taxi Driver, Owner and Employee, if asked where you are, everyone will answer, I am at work, no one will say, I am in college, I am in Parliament.

Yes, when the term work is used, there is no sense of superiority or inferiority. A friend of mine who used to work in a bank in Pakistan came to the UK and the work he was doing included cleaning bathrooms or toilets. When they gave him the job, they said that this is a job that is being given to you, but remember that it is a job and whoever will do this job will be a human being if not you. So the owner was cleaning the toilets himself prior to this. In this country, the employee’s rights are protected. When, how much, how will the salary be received? There are thousands of examples that can be given here, which are often given by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf Chairman Imran Khan during his speeches. Now when I sit down to write this column. One incident in past will not be out of place to be mentioned here! On May 9th 2018-19 The opposition Labour Party Member of Parliament Debbie Ibrahim, who was also the Shadow Minister for Work and Pensions, was dismissed from her post by the party simply because she was accused of bullying her staff. The word Bullying was used in the misbehavior, and which amounts to abuse. When we assess the attitude of work force towards their work place you get strange feelings; For example, whether the owner is at work or not, the employee will act responsibly. For example during spring time when the leaves of the trees are falling on the sidewalks and foot paths and they are far from the reach of the street hovering machine you will see people picking them with hands. Smoking is not allowed indoors but some people smoke cigarettes on the streets and you will see cleaners picking up cigarette butts mostly working for the local governments. This is the sense of responsibility and honesty that is prevalent here in this society.

Now let’s turn to law enforcement and governance. On a dark night driving down a deserted road in Greater London at two o’clock in the morning I attempted to take a shortcut. I turned my car into the lane reserved for buses, which was a no-entry for normal vehicles, I was stopped by the police. There were two officers in the police car, the policemen got out of the police car and one of them addressed me and asked if I knew why they have stopped me? I replied yes I entered the no entry which is reserved for buses but I am sorry! However the bus is not running at this hour of the night” The policeman replied, “You have not harmed me. You do not need to apologize to me. You have broken the law. You are a criminal of the law and the salary I get is to protect the law.” When you have broken the law in front of me, I am the guardian of the law and its my responsibility to act!. After listening to my position, I was issued an order including a fine of 200 pounds and 4 points on my driving license by the courts.

If I would have accepted my mistake I would have been issued with three-points and a fine. There are thousands of such examples in our society. There are evils and defects and this society is also imperfect. Above all, immigrants have become residents here, their loyalty to this country is not questioned, nor are they treated as second-class citizens in the eyes of law and justice. Life and death are here now, yet the love of these Pakistanis for Pakistan is undying and their loyalty to Britain requires them to work for the stability of Pakistan, but their loyalty is viewed with suspicion in Pakistan. Pakistanis living in Britain are an asset and unpaid ambassadors of their motherland, Pakistan, and are more patriotic than Pakistanis living in Pakistan. I do not leave my country even today. A young Majority of pakistanis prefer to go out of Pakistan if given an opportunity.

At the end pakistanis or other ethnic minorities especially Muslims living here they have fought long hard battle for equal rights and against Islamophobia and we needed more efforts to be continued in this regard.

