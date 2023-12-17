Human Rights Watch has reacted to the killing of its soldiers held hostage by Hamas at the hands of the Israeli army. Human Rights Watch’s director for Israel and Palestine, Omar Shakir, said in his statement that the Israeli army’s move reflects its long-standing practice of “shoot first, ask later.”

Umar Shakir says that the hostage killing incident also shows Israel’s track record of illegally firing on unarmed people.

On the other hand, Arab media say that after the killing of the Israeli hostages, more pressure has increased on the Netanyahu government to resume negotiations with Hamas for the release of the remaining hostages.

On the other hand, the French Foreign Ministry has asked for an explanation of the Israeli attack on a residential building in Rafah.

According to the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Israeli authorities should explain the circumstances of the bombing of a residential building in Rafah. A French citizen was killed in an Israeli bombardment of a residential building in Rafah on Wednesday.

It should be noted that 10 civilians, including a French officer, were killed in the Israeli attack in Rafah.

Massive explosion in Rafah:

According to the Arab media, there was a strong explosion in Rafah in which residential houses were destroyed.

According to Arab media, the Israeli army has admitted the death of two more of its soldiers in Gaza, after which the number of Israeli soldiers killed in the Gaza war has reached 121.