The Israeli army has confirmed the use of phosphorus bombs in rural areas on the Gaza-Israel-Lebanon border: Human Rights Watch.

Human Rights Watch confirmed Israel’s use of banned white phosphorus bombs in attacks on the Gaza and Lebanese border. Human Rights Watch has said that the Israeli forces have used banned phosphorus bombs in attacks on Lebanon and Gaza, endangering the lives of civilians on a large scale.

The number of Palestinians martyred by the Israeli bombardment on Gaza reached 1570

According to the British news agency, Israeli military officials refrained from responding to the statement of Human Rights Watch, saying that they are not yet aware that phosphorus bombs have been used during attacks on Gaza.

It should be noted that earlier the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Palestine said that Israel is using prohibited phosphorous bombs on Gaza.

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that the occupying Israeli forces used internationally prohibited phosphorus bombs in the al-Karamah area of northern Gaza.

Remember that the forbidden white phosphorus ignites a wide area on earth, burning even the muscles and bones of the human body.

